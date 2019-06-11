Marshall Munetsi is pictured signing his contract with his new French club. Photo: @StadeDeReims/Twitter

Marshall Munetsi says he will “never forget my roots” at Orlando Pirates after signing for French Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims. The defender-cum-midfielder’s move was confirmed by both clubs on Tuesday.

Zimbabwean international Munetsi first made his name at Baroka FC on loan from Pirates, having joined the Buccaneers from FC Cape Town.

The 22-year-old played mainly as a midfielder for Baroka, but has been used in defence by Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, where he earned 24 caps in the 2018/19 season.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the chairman and management for all the support they have given me ever since I arrived at the club,” Munetsi told the Pirates website.

“I came here as a young boy, but now I leave as a man. I would also like to thank the coaches, my teammates and most importantly the fans of this wonderful club for all the love and support they’ve shown me.

“As I turn the page to a new chapter in my football career, I look forward to the new challenge this presents, but as I move forward, I can never forget my roots… Once a Pirate, always a Pirate!”

🚨 Un pirate à Reims ! ☠️



Marshall Nyasha Munetsi rejoint un nouveau navire, celui des 🔴 et ⚪️ ! En provenance des @orlandopirates, le milieu défensif et international zimbabwéen 🇿🇼 débarque à Reims à la découverte de la @Ligue1Conforama ! Welcome @MarshallMunetsi 🤝 pic.twitter.com/5jno8wOZFE — Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) June 11, 2019

Munetsi is the second Pirates player to leave for France’s top division, following the depature of Lyle Foster to Monaco this year.

There are a number of South Africans in Ligue 1, including Keagan Dolly (Montpellier), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Bongani Zungu (Amiens) and Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp).





IOL Sport