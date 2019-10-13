FILE - Belgium coach Roberto Martinez. Photo: Francisco Seco/AP

NUR-SULTAN – A delighted Roberto Martinez praised the focus and application of his Belgium team after they extended their 100% record in the Euro 2020 qualifiers with a 2-0 away win over Kazakhstan on Sunday. Belgium had already secured qualification with a 9-0 home win over San Marino on Thursday but provided further evidence of their high ranking in world football with a polished performance to move to 24 points in Group I.

"Everything comes down to the focus of the players," said Martinez after the win at the Astana Arena in the Kazakh capital for the number one side in the FIFA rankings.

"We have an incredible squad. Talent is one thing, but these guys are also great ambassadors for how they interact with the fans.

"The approach is important and Kazakhstan was another challenge for them. It was adapting, for example, to the artificial turf.