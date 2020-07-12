Match called off after 14 players test positive for Covid-19

SAO PAULO – Authorities cancelled one of southern Brazil’s biggest footballing derbies less than 24 hours before kick-off on Saturday after 14 members of one side tested positive for Covid-19.

The Santa Catarina state championship restarted on July 8 with four games, including Chapecoense’s 2-0 home win over Avai.

The return match was due to kick off on Sunday at 4 p.m. but was cancelled on the orders of the state’s Health Secretariat.

“One of the teams had 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and it is necessary for all the players to follow the necessary protective measures,” it said in a statement.

It did not say which side had produced 14 positive tests but globesporte.com, a Brazilian website, said it was Chapecoense. The club would not comment on the report.