PARIS – Paris St Germain strikers Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi are fit to return for the Ligue 1 champions' trip to Girondins de Bordeaux after recovering from injuries, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.
France's Mbappe, who has been out for over a month with a muscle problem and Argentine Icardi, sidelined for a week with a groin injury, will be available for Saturday's encounter against Bordeaux.
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, however, will miss out because he has not fully recovered from a hip injury that has kept him out of action for a month.