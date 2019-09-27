Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe attends his team's training session at the Ooredoo training centre in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, outside Paris. Photo: EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

PARIS – Paris St Germain strikers Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi are fit to return for the Ligue 1 champions' trip to Girondins de Bordeaux after recovering from injuries, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

France's Mbappe, who has been out for over a month with a muscle problem and Argentine Icardi, sidelined for a week with a groin injury, will be available for Saturday's encounter against Bordeaux.