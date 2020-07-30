Mbappé only has ’very small’ chance of facing Atalanta

PARIS - Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has only a “very small” hope Kylian Mbappé will recover from injury in time to face Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-finals on August 12. The 21-year-old forward, who has 30 goals in 34 appearances this season, was ruled out for about three weeks on Monday after sustaining an ankle ligament injury last week Tuchel was asked at a news conference on Thursday ahead of Friday's League Cup final against Lyon if he has any hope that Mbappé can play against Atalanta in Lisbon. “Yes, always, but it will be a very, very small one, that's clear,” he said. “Every day counts to perhaps produce a miracle, but tomorrow we will need to adapt without him.” PSG's Kylian Mbappe shouts in pain after being tackled during the French Cup final match against Saint Etienne at Stade de France stadium. Photo: Francois Mori/AP Midfielder Marco Verratti praised Mbappé's attitude in recent days.

“He’s incredible, always smiling (but) he knows in the end that he will have to work hard. We’re always by his side and he will work to come back as soon as possible," Verratti said Thursday.

“We were all disappointed for him, we're all thinking about him. We hope to win more trophies and we have great things ahead of us. A player like Kylian would get into any side.”

Lyon does not have to worry about facing Mbappé's searing pace as it chases its first trophy since winning the French Cup in 2012.

Lyon has lost the previous four League Cup finals it has played, the last in 2014.

“Mbappé's absence does not change our plans. The club needs this trophy,” Lyon defender Léo Dubois said.

“We've had a long time to prepare. We've worked well for the past eight weeks, our bodies are ready for this final.”

Associated Press (AP)