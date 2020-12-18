Megan Rapinoe questions her inclusion in FIFA team of year

Women's World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe has said her inclusion in FIFA's "Women's World11" team of the year despite playing so little is a sign that the women's game needs more visibility and exposure.

Rapinoe, who was named best player at the 2019 World Cup and finished top scorer, said she appreciated being included in the team of the year but pointed out she had not played since March, when the coronavirus pandemic disrupted global sport.

The winger said on Twitter she appreciated being chosen by her fellow professionals but other players deserved more recognition this year.

"We have so many phenomenal female players around the world and all of us need to do what we can to recognise them," she said.

She added that her inclusion "sheds light on the fact that to push our game forward we need continued investment ... to give more female players the opportunity to be seen on TV in their home countries and globally while performing for club and country".