Member of Juve first-team staff tests positive for Covid-19

ROME – A non-playing member of the Juventus squad has tested positive for Covid-19, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The news comes the day before the Italian champions are due to host Spezia in a league match in Turin.

“During the checks provided for by the protocol in force, a positive Covid-19 result emerged from a (non-playing) member of the team group who was placed in isolation,” read a club statement.

“The club is in contact with the relevant health authorities for the definition of an effective implementation of the protocols required to allow the training and competition activities of the Team Group.”

Reuters