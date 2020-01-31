A Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona eased past Leganes 5-0 on Thursday to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Photo: Joan Monfort/AP Photo

MADRID – A Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona eased past Leganes 5-0 on Thursday to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Leganes, second-bottom of La Liga, made a number of changes from the side that secured a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid at the weekend and a full-strength Barca took advantage.

Last season's Copa runners-up went ahead after four minutes when Nelson Semedo raced onto Messi's through ball and squared for Antoine Griezmann to finish from close range.

Griezmann was denied a second after a lengthy VAR stoppage deemed the French forward offside in the build-up.

Messi turned provider when Clement Lenglet nodded in from a corner to double the Catalan side's advantage.