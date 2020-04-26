Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Managers have their say

CAPE TOWN – The debate on who the better player is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continues to rage on. Last week, David Beckham claimed the little Argentinean was streets ahead in quality when compated to the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar. After that, a number of players who played with both of them, including the likes of Paulo Dybala, Andre Gomes and Angel di Maria, revealed their opinions. This week, the game’s biggest managers reveal who they think is the better player between Messi, widely regarded as the greatest of all time, and the record-holding Portuguese. Zinedine Zidane

"Cristiano is the best. Messi is his rival and it's the rivalry everyone wants to see.

"But Ronaldo is phenomenal. There are no words to describe him. He is much better than me even though I had a great career. He's the greatest of all time.”

Jose Mourinho

"I think it’s unfair to both of them when somebody [says] this one is better than the other one. I think they are just different.

“When you go to Messi and Ronaldo, I think it’s just unfair to compare the players. The only thing I can say is that when I had Ronaldo on my side, I was a very happy man.

“And when I had to play against Messi – and also against Ronaldo because I played against Ronaldo a few times – I had to think a lot to try and help my team have chances to succeed."

Pep Guardiola

"Messi is the best, he is definitely the best.

"He knows how to play, score and make the other players play. He is always there.

"With all the respect to all the players, first to Cristiano Ronaldo - congratulations to him for the award - I think Messi is on another level."

Arsene Wenger

“Artistically, Messi is as well a guy who can give the final ball, so he’s maybe more a creative player than Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo is more a finisher, better in the air, more athletic, and Messi is the more artistic.

“So basically you are always tempted a little bit more by a player like Messi.”

Sir Alex Ferguson

"Now don’t get me wrong, Messi is a fantastic player, it’s like he’s wearing slippers when he controls the ball.

"But here, for me, is the difference. Messi is a Barcelona player. But Ronaldo could play for Stockport County and score a hat trick. He has everything. He can shoot with both feet, head the ball, he’s as brave as a lion."

Diego Simeone

"If I had to choose between Messi and Ronaldo then most likely I would choose Messi.

"Yes I said [Ronaldo] on the video, but the conversation was between me and [assistant] German Burgos, talking about football as everyone talks about it.

"When I talked about Messi and Ronaldo it wasn't from the perspective of who is the best in the world.

"I just meant that if you have the chance to sign one of them for a normal club, with normal players, Ronaldo would probably fit in better.

"But with Messi, surrounded by great players, Messi is better than Ronaldo."

Jurgen Klopp

"I have only one selfie on my smartphone. That’s with Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo was in the room as well…”

IOL Sport