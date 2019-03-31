Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp celebrates one of his team's goals during their Nedbank Cup Quarter Final match against Cape Town City at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

MBOMBELA – Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was pleased by his side’s performance after they cruised into the Nedbank Cup semi-finals thanks to a 2-0 win over Cape Town City at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Sunday afternoon. Pule Ekstein and Dumisani Zuma scored on either side of the break to keep Amakhosi on track to win the Nedbank Cup, a trophy they last lifted in 2013 when Stuart Baxter was in charge.

The draw for the semi-finals, which was conducted after Sunday's game, sees the Soweto giants having to travel to Chippa United, while Golden Arrows will host National First Division club TS Galaxy. The games are scheduled to take place on the weekend of the 20th and 21st of April.

Sunday's performance was a pleasing one for Middendorp, who has steadied the ship since taking over from the sacked Giovanni Solinas.

"We organised ourselves quite well I think," Middendorp said told SuperSport after the clash against the Citizens.

"I know even if it is unusual to make a change at half-time when you are leading. But it was necessary. We were a little bit exposed with three at the back on the wide left and wide right.

“They didn't exploit that in the first half but I was one hundred percent aware they would in the second half. When we went to a back four, we looked much more solid and could counteract their long balls," said the German.

IOL Sport