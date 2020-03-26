Midfielder in Payne after breaking Aussie quarantine, charged with drink-driving

MELBOURNE – Wellington Phoenix midfielder Tim Payne has apologised after he broke a coronavirus quarantine in Australia and was charged with a drink-driving offence for taking a golf cart on a joyride with a teammate.

New Zealander Payne and goalkeeper Oliver Sail were stopped by police while driving the golf cart on a street in northern Sydney in the early hours on Tuesday.

Payne was breathalyzed and subsequently charged with drink-driving after being taken back to a police station.

"I just want to say I am incredibly sorry and incredibly embarrassed for what I've done," the 26-year-old told New Zealand's Radio Sport. "I've let so many people down including my partner, my family, the club as a whole and individuals such as Uffie (coach Ufuk Talay), who has given me a chance this season."

The Phoenix, the sole New Zealand team in Australia's top-flight A-League, have been in quarantine at a facility in Sydney following the suspension of the competition on Tuesday.