MILAN – AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to feature in Sunday’s Serie A derby with Inter Milan after flu said head coach Stefano Pioli who has urged his players to follow the striker’s example.
The 38-year-old Swede, who joined the club for a second spell on a free transfer during the January transfer window, missed Milan’s 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona last Sunday.
But Pioli said Ibrahimovic should recover in time to feature in the ‘Derby della Madonnina’ between the city rivals.
“He has undergone an individual training programme,” Pioli told a media conference on Saturday.
“Today he is training with the squad and if he gets through that, he will be available tomorrow.”