James Milner wants Liverpool to begin an era of dominance that is so successful it will be tough to remember how many trophies they lifted and the year in which they won them.
Liverpool’s vice-captain moved from Manchester City four years ago because he felt it offered his best chance to win the Champions League, and he succeeded in June. But his desire has not been sated and he wants to add the Club World Cup to his list of honours.
Milner, who starts today’s semi-final against Mexican side Monterrey, said: ‘We don’t want to be remembered as the team who won one major trophy. We want people to remember us as a group and forget when we won each trophy.
‘You have to be successful to be here and they are all strong teams. It will be difficult but you want to get that winning habit and win trophies together and to keep adding them.’