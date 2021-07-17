Milutin Sredojevic a free agent after parting ways with Zambia

JOHANNESBURG – Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is currently a free agent after reaching a “mutual separation agreement” with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to immediately vacate his role as the senior national team coach. Sredojevic parted ways with FAZ three days after failing to inspire Chipolopolo to a successful Cosafa Cup defence, having his team finished third in the group stage – behind second placed Eswatini and leaders South Africa.

Sredojevic was Chipolopolo's coach for more than a year, having assumed the hot seat last year in February. His stint was far from being a success. Under his guidance, Chipolopolo failed to book a ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), following losses to Algeria and Zimbabwe in the last two qualifiers. “FAZ can confirm that it has reached a mutual separation agreement with its senior national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic," said FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala in the official statement on Saturday.

"After a meeting between FAZ and the coach, it was agreed that in the interest of progress for both parties they had to separate.” Sredojevic also thanked FAZ and the people of Zambia for having supported him during his stay. “I am grateful to the Zambian people, the players, coaches, officials and the fans who supported me in various ways during my stay," he said.