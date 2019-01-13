Phil Masinga during his time at Leeds United where he scored some memorable goals. Photo: BackpagePix

Minister of Sport & Recreation is saddened by the passing of Phil “Chippa” Masinga, a legend of Sport in our Country. Masinga (49) passes away after he was admitted in hospital in December 2018.

“Phil belongs to that golden generation of 1996 that won the Africa Cup of Nations. Chippa is best remembered when he scored a goal against Congo Brazzaville in a World Cup qualifying match that booked us a ticket to the World Cup in France.” Minister Tokozile Xasa said.



Phil Masinga started his football career under a soccer great, Jomo Sono at Jomo Cosmos football club, then played for Mamelodi Sundwons. In 1994 Masinga played for Leeds United in England. He played 58 games for Bafana Bafana, scoring 18 goals.



“Phil Masinga not only must he be remembered as a great footballer but an ambassador for the game and our country. He is among the first players to play in a major league. His success in Europe had inspired many generations of footballers to follow his lead.” Xasa added.



Minister Xasa has urged Sport Federations to create programs that will be run by sport legends in order to give back to South Africa and its youth.



Minister Xasa sends her condolences to the family of Phil Masinga, his friends and football loving people.