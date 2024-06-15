Montenegro and Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

Montenegro and Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26, his club and national football association announced on Saturday. The Montenegro Football Association said he "died suddenly early this morning", calling him a "beloved member of the 'Brave Falcons', an eternally smiling guy."

Heartbreaking news that Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has tragically passed away, aged 26.



Thoughts with family… rest in peace, Matija. pic.twitter.com/uJm5mdV18E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2024 Grimsby-born Sarkic played nine times for Montenegro. He made his debut against Belarus in 2019 and started in goal in a friendly against Belgium on June 5.

His twin brother Oliver is a midfielder with Montenegrin champions Decic Tuzi. He started his club career in the youth academy at Anderlecht before moving to Aston Villa in 2015. He had loan spells at Wigan, Stratford and Havant & Waterlooville in England, and Livingston in Scotland, before joining Wolves in 2020. After further loan spells at Shrewsbury, Birmingham and Stoke, he moved to Millwall.

"Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26," his English Championship club said in a statement. "Sarkic, The Lions' number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023." "Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time."