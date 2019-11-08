Spain have recalled Alvaro Morata for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta and Romania after the striker scored five times in his last five games for Atletico Madrid. Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen/AP Photo

MADRID – Spain have recalled Alvaro Morata for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta and Romania after the striker scored five times in his last five games for Atletico Madrid. Spain, who have already qualified for next year's championship, need to avoid defeat in one of their two remaining games in order to progress as Group F winners.

There was a maiden call up for Dani Olmo, however Barcelona's Ansu Fati and Arsenal's Dani Ceballos missed out.

Zagreb forward Olmo, who was a key part of the Spain Under-21 side that won this year’s European Championship, has impressed for the Croatian side in the Champions League this season.

The squad contains just five players from Spain’s so-called ‘big three’ sides -- Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.