More coronavirus cases in Serie A at Crotone, Torino and Parma

ROME - Crotone's Romanian striker Denis Dragus has mild Covid-19 symptoms after a positive test for the coronavirus taken ahead of Saturday's league game against visiting Juventus.

Other cases were reported at Torino, which did not name a footballer and two staff members who tested positive but said they are all without symptoms.

Parma also did not name an asymptomatic positive player, who has joined the four cases of infection reported earlier this week.

The Serie A newcomers said on Saturday Dragus was tested upon his return from international duty with the under-21 Romanian national team.

According to the coronavirus protocol, teams with positive cases are to go in isolation, but can continue training and playing games.