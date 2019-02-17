Jomo Sono will be looking to get the better with his team against TS Galaxy. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Today’s encounter at Makhulong Stadium between Jomo Cosmos and TS Galaxy (kick-off at 3:30pm),is set to bring more fireworks to the Nedbank Cup’s last 16 as Jomo Sono will be up against Dan Malesela. The two teams might be campaigning in the NFD and with different intents but the urge to progress to the next round of the tournament will be primary for both coaches. Sono is no stranger to South Africa’s soccer premier knockout, having won it with his team in 1990.

However, this encounter will serve a different purpose as Cosmos are looking to revive what has been a disappointing season so far.

Ezenkosi are 12th on the NFD log table, and 18 points adrift of pacesetters Stellenbosch FC – while there’s merely 10 games to go before the season concludes. Sono is known be a fan of being a season wonder in the NFD, but he’s now growing weary of enduring two seasons in the second-tier division.

Last campaign, they made the promotion/relegation play-offs only to lose out to Black Leopards. This campaign will likely be different though as they are dealing with the quagmire of a new squad that was only assembled in the past six months.They’ve met Galaxy in the league and the two teams played out to a 2- 2 draw last year.

Malesela is a fan of carpet football, having proven that during his stint with Chippa United.

In the lower ranks, he serves a different ambition as he’s got to be more focused on promoting the team to the elite league.

This season might probably not give him that luxury considering that they still have to adjust in the lower ranks.

The Nedbank Cup, however, does gives them a chance to test their ability to compete week in and out.

Besides, this will be a reunion of two former players, Sono and Malesela, who have previously donned the famous black and white jersey of Orlando Pirates.





Sunday Independent

