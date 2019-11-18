Netherlands' Virgil Van Dijk, center, and his teammates celebrate as they qualified for Euro 2020. Photo: Peter Morrison/AP Photo

Defender Virgil van Dijk says the Netherlands are "back where they belong" after sealing automatic qualification for the 2020 European Championship. The Dutch, who did not qualify for Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup, sealed progress to the finals of next year's tournament with a game to spare after Saturday's 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland.

With the finals being held at 12 venues across Europe, the Netherlands could play their group stage matches at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, with the draw being made on Nov. 30.

"I'm very delighted that we are back at the Euros, back where we belong I think," Van Dijk told reporters. "It means a lot to the people. I've heard we're going to probably play all our group games in Amsterdam, it will be massive.

"It was a big thing for us to miss those tournaments, it was tough. .. We have missed two, maybe we have to get used to it again."