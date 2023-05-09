New Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao: I am not scared or have my guard up

Cape Town - After chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe resigned with immediate effect, Safa moved with great haste and appointed Lydia Monyepao to fill the vacancy. Monyepao is well-known in South African soccer circles after her appointment in 2021 as Safa's chief operations officer. Monyepao is a former Banyana Banyana player and team manager.

Monyepao told the media she was not intimidated by the historic appointment. "I am not scared or have my guard up," said Monyepao. "I am coming on a clean slate and up to the challenge.

“It is a great opportunity for the women coming after me, for me to do well. Women should not be overlooked because of their personal and private situations.” Safa president Danny Jordaan made the historic announcement at a media briefing at Safa House on Monday. She is the first female to take up the role of chief executive at Safa.

"The decision was unanimous," said Jordaan. "Everyone agreed to the decision to have Lydia Monyepao. Congratulations and you must hit the ground running. She was appointed yesterday (on Sunday) and we must sit down for the terms and conditions, which will be negotiated and signed. "We must sit down and see if she is ready for one year, three years or five years."

Because of this appointment, Monyepao will be handily placed to spearhead South Africa's attempt to win the bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup. Safa has accepted Motlanthe resignation, but did not share the reasons for his shock decision. Motlanthe will not be required to serve a month's notice. Motlanthe briefly addressed the media to confirm his departure.

"I have tendered my resignation. I have sent a letter which I’ve signed,” said Motlanthe. "The one which you saw on social media, I would like to categorically state that it is not my letter. I don’t know, mine has a signature." Monyepao has over 20 years of work experience in the financial and sport management industries. She has become a financial and sport management expert with various degrees and certificates in commerce, accounting, sport management and leadership.

She has in the past served as a football analyst for the SABC, and Kwese Sport, with a specific focus on women’s soccer as a former international player. Monyepao has represented South Africa in soccer and basketball at various international competitions, at student and senior levels, both as a player and team manager. She is a former deputy director at TuksSport (the University of Pretoria).