Newly elected SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao ready to tackle huge repair job

Johannesburg - The South African Football Association (SAFA) has moved swiftly in appointing an immediate replacement in the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing the recently departed advocate Tebogo Motlanthe. The governing body of the nation’s football affairs has handed former Chief Operating Officer (COO) Lydia Monyepao the vacant CEO slot in an attempt to forge a progressive plan for the association's immediate targets.

Monyepao, who has represented the country in various sporting codes and international competitions has also worked within the organisation in numerous capacities and will slot right into the plans for South Africa’s bid for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The 42-year-old Monyepao expressed that although she was wary about the kind of task before her she has the necessary skills, experience and pedigree to fulfil these duties.

“It is big shoes that I am filling and I have to hit the ground running. I am capable of hitting the ground running, I will accept the task and take the work forward,” said Monyepao. She further added: “I am not naïve in terms of what is required for this job. I know the challenges that surround any CEO of the South African Football Association, I am not blind to that.”

“But as indicated, no job is easy and you have to take it as it comes and apply what you are good at, and what you are capable of.” “Thank you very much to the president and to the SAFA NEC for having confidence in me and my abilities. My CV will show you in terms of my previous experience and my education, so I believe I am capable of this.” Monyepao becomes the seventh SAFA CEO since 2010 and the first woman to hold the position (Pinkie Lehoko once held the post on a temporary basis).

She will look to leave a lasting legacy as she follows the footsteps of the likes of Leslie Sedibe, Robin Petersen, Dennis Mumble, Gay Mokoena, Russell Paul, and Motlanthe. Monyepao will also take great confidence in the fact that the outgoing Motlanthe, who was present in the media briefing also revealed that he was abdicating the position in good faith and pledged his support for the association's future endeavours. “I don’t have any bad blood with anyone, including the president. We worked very well with the president, he has been a father and he has guided me. It is just a personal decision that I have taken,” he stated.