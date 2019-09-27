BARCELONA – Barcelona spent much of the summer trying to bring Neymar back to the club two years after he left to join Paris St Germain but on Friday the Brazilian will come up against his old club in the courtroom to settle a bitter legal dispute.
Neymar, 27, was pictured arriving at Barcelona's El Prat airport on Thursday ahead of his date in court, where he is suing the La Liga champions over an unpaid loyalty bonus of 26 million euros ($30.69 million).
Barca, meanwhile, are suing the forward for 8.5 million euros in damages and demanding he reimburses the club for part of the loyalty bonus they paid him in November 2016.
They have said that by joining PSG less than a year after penning a contract which tied him to the club until 2021, Neymar failed to comply with its terms.
Neymar, who scored 105 goals in four seasons with Barca during which he won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey triumphs and the Champions League, is no stranger to legal troubles.