Brazil's Neymar arrives at training by helicopter. Photo: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

TERESPOLIS – Neymar arrived at Brazil's national team headquarters near Rio de Janeiro on Saturday as the country begins its preparations for next month's Copa America tournament. The Paris Saint-Germain forward touched down in a helicopter at the training complex in Teresopolis, three days ahead of schedule.

The 27-year-old missed PSG's last two games of the season due to suspension after being handed a three-match ban for lashing out at a spectator following his side's shock defeat by Rennes in the French Cup final last month.

Reporters were tipped off to Neymar's early arrival after he failed to show up to a PSG training session open to the media.

His team-mates Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, who are also part of the Brazilian squad, were there.

When asked if Neymar had been released from training, coach Thomas Tuchel said "not by me".

The forward is expected to sit down with Brazil boss Tite in the coming days as the latter ponders whether to strip Neymar of the captaincy following his fan altercation.

"He made a mistake but I want to talk to him face to face," Tite said last week as he named his squad.

Eight-time winners Brazil face Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in the group stage, which starts on June 14, after two friendlies against Qatar and Honduras.

AFP