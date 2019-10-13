Brazil's Neymar Jr, right, and Nigeria's Anderson Esiti compete for the ball during their international friendly in Singapore on Sunday. Photo: Danial Hakim/AP

SINGAPORE – Neymar went off injured 12 minutes into Brazil's 1-1 draw with Nigeria in a friendly in Singapore on Sunday. The Paris Saint-Germain forward, making his 101st appearance for the national team, touched the back of his left thigh as he left the pitch and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The draw extended Brazil's winless run to four games.

The Africans took the lead after 35 minutes when Joe Aribo found space in a packed penalty box to rifle in a low shot and grab his second goal in two international appearances.

Brazil equalised three minutes into the second half when Casemiro fired home from close range after he was quickest to react when a Marquinhos header came back off the woodwork.