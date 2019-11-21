Brazilian superstar Neymar (pictured) could make his latest comeback from injury for Paris Saint-Germain at home to Lille on Friday, coach Thomas Tuchel has said. Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

PARIS – Brazilian superstar Neymar could make his latest comeback from injury for Paris Saint-Germain at home to Lille on Friday, coach Thomas Tuchel has said. "Neymar feels good, he has trained well and will be in the group for tomorrow's match," Tuchel told a news conference on Thursday.

The 27-year-old has been out of action since injuring his thigh in an international friendly in October.

But even before that blow his season has been hampered by injury problems though he had played well when fit.

"The quality of Neymar is definitely an asset for the team," said Tuchel. "He is a decisive player."