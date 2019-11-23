PARIS – Paris St Germain's Brazil forward Neymar made his comeback from injury as they enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Lille on Friday to move a provisional 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
First-half goals from Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria put the hosts ahead and Lille never seriously threatened a comeback.
Neymar had not featured for the champions since Oct. 5 due to a hamstring problem but returned to the starting lineup to help his side ease to victory at the Parc des Princes.
PSG moved to 33 points ahead of second-placed Olympique Marseille, who visit second-bottom Toulouse on Sunday, while Lille are seventh on 19.
Lille manager Christophe Galtier suffered a blow this week when he lost his assistant Joao Sacramento, who left the club to join new Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho's backroom team.