Neymar will miss Mauricio Pochettino's home PSG bow

PARIS – Neymar will again be missing when Paris Saint Germain face Brest in Ligue 1, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

Absent since being stretchered off in the defeat against Lyon in December, Neymar has not fully recovered from his ankle injury.

"He will be evaluated today, and we will work out a strategy from there," said Pochettino, who took over on January 2 and has yet to put out a team including the club's biggest star.

Saturday's game will be Pochettino's first at home since taking charge.

"We will have a better idea if he can resume with the group, we are waiting for the results."