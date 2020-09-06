Nigeria’s Oghiabekhva makes history as first African to win Uefa Women’s Champions League golden boot award

JOHANNESBURG - Nigerian striker Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva has made history after becoming the first African to win the golden boot in the Uefa Women’s Champions League following her incredible play for Belarusian club Minsk.

The 30-year-old netted 10 goals in seven Champions League outings for Minsk in the 2019/20 season to share the golden boot.

To achieve the feat, Oghiabekhva netted six goals in the qualifying rounds before adding four in the main tournament as Minsk were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Spanish side, Barcelona.

She will have to share the prize, however, with Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema and Breidablik's Berglind Bjorg Borvaldsdottir notching the same tally during the recently concluded European competition, which was won by Lyon on August 30.

Her appearance in the 2019/20 Champions League marked her fourth outing with Minsk and eighth since 2009, having previously represented Rossiyanka twice, Energiya Voronezh, and BIIK Kazygurt once.