Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

No Hollywood ending for Wrexham as Sheffield United win FA Cup thriller

Wrexham's English midfielder Luke Young applauds the fans following the English FA Cup fourth round-replay against Sheffield United. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP

Wrexham's English midfielder Luke Young applauds the fans following the English FA Cup fourth round-replay against Sheffield United. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

Sheffield - Wrexham and their Hollywood owners' FA Cup dream came to an end on Tuesday after the Welsh non-league club conceded two stoppage-time goals in a 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United in their fourth-round replay.

Owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, fifth-tier National League side Wrexham were the lowest-ranked team left in the competition but late goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge gave Sheffield United the win at Bramall Lane.

Story continues below Advertisement

Wrexham had been on the brink of a famous victory over the Championship (second-tier) side in the original tie at the Racecourse Ground before United scored late on to salvage a 3-3 draw.

On Tuesday, Wrexham's Paul Mullin scored a 59th-minute penalty to cancel out Anel Ahmedhodzic's opener and had another spot kick saved in the 72nd minute when the score was still 1-1.

ALSO READ: Anthony Martial, Fred strike as Manchester United ease past Nottingham Forest into League Cup final

More on this

"So proud of these boys. And the 4,000 plus away supporters who gave it all," Reynolds, of 'Deadpool' fame, wrote on Twitter.

McElhenney, the creator and star of sitcom 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia', tweeted: "I could not be more proud of those men than I am right now. They gave it absolutely everything."

United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round.

Story continues below Advertisement

Wrexham, who earlier eliminated second-tier Coventry City, have a history of producing FA Cup shocks, knocking out then-English champions Arsenal in 1992 and reaching the quarter-finals in 1997 after beating West Ham United.

Reuters

Related Topics:

FA CupSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters