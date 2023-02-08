No Hollywood ending for Wrexham as Sheffield United win FA Cup thriller

Sheffield - Wrexham and their Hollywood owners' FA Cup dream came to an end on Tuesday after the Welsh non-league club conceded two stoppage-time goals in a 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United in their fourth-round replay. Owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, fifth-tier National League side Wrexham were the lowest-ranked team left in the competition but late goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge gave Sheffield United the win at Bramall Lane.

"So proud of these boys. And the 4,000 plus away supporters who gave it all," Reynolds, of 'Deadpool' fame, wrote on Twitter. So proud of these boys. And the 4000 plus away supporters who gave it all. @Wrexham_AFC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 7, 2023 McElhenney, the creator and star of sitcom 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia', tweeted: "I could not be more proud of those men than I am right now. They gave it absolutely everything." I could not be more proud of those men than I am right now. They gave it absolutely everything. ❤️ @Wrexham_AFC @espn @ESPNFC — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 7, 2023 United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round.

