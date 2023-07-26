Wrexham striker Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung in a 3-1 pre-season friendly win over Manchester United in San Diego, California, on Tuesday after a collision with the opposition's goalkeeper, manager Phil Parkinson said.
Mullin, who was Wrexham's leading scorer last season with 46 goals in all competitions, collided with United's Nathan Bishop when the goalkeeper rushed out to stop a long ball.
Mullin stayed down and was attended to by physios who gave him oxygen while a stretcher was also brought out. However, the 28-year-old was able to walk off the pitch before he was replaced.
Parkinson later revealed Mullin had punctured his lung while Wrexham's owner and Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds took to messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish him a speedy recovery.
Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does. The entire @Wrexham_AFC community is pulling for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/CclAD42nFw— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 26, 2023
"Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does. The entire Wrexham AFC community is pulling for a speedy recovery," Reynolds said in a post.
Forest sign Swedish forward Elanga from United
PSG accept world record €300 million Al Hilal bid 'in principle' for contract rebel Kylian Mbappe
LOOK: Don’t tell Pep ... Julia Roberts watches Manchester United during US tour
Netherlands edge out debutants Portugal in Women's World Cup opener
Andre Onana joins handful of African goalkeepers in Premier League
Onana can become the new standard-bearer for African keepers in the English Premier League
Elliott Lee, Aaron Hayden and Sam Dalby scored for Wrexham while Marc Jurado scored for United, who fielded a second-string side filled with youngsters.
Wrexham gained worldwide recognition last season when the Welsh club secured a fairytale return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson wasn't happy with the ManU goalie's hit on Paul Mullin. Says Mullin had a punctured lung and went to hospital, but Parkinson was happy with how team responded. pic.twitter.com/QgvqTe0VSL— Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) July 26, 2023
The club's rise in popularity has seen them play pre-season friendlies with top-flight Premier League teams this month. They played Chelsea last week but lost 5-0.
Wrexham begin their League Two campaign at home against MK Dons on Aug. 5. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)