No retaliation needed: Kingston Nkatha's advice for Ranga Chivaviro after being booed

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Kingston Nkatha has urged struggling striker Ranga Chivaviro to refrain from retaliating against the club's supporters who jeer him. In the Carling Knockout Cup match against SuperSport United on Saturday, Chiefs’ Chivaviro struggled in front of goal, which led some club supporters to boo him.

The 31-year-old striker eventually found the back of the net in the second half, as Amakhosi defeated Matsatsantsa 4-0 to advance to quarter-finals of the competition. However, after finding the back of the net, Chivaviro seemed to hit back the supporters who had been booing throughout the match with his celebration. PODCAST: Magesi FC Coach Clinton Larsen on how they beat Pirates and their season targets. Kingston Nkhatha has some words of advice for Ranga Chivaviro...We also celebrate Glenrose Xaba's record breaking win in the Cape Town Marathon. #Radio2000 #GameOn https://t.co/1joRc9wdyK pic.twitter.com/x9yXk3kFoO

— Tracksuit (@ThabisoMosia) October 21, 2024 Nkatha, who faced similar challenges during his time with the Phefeni Glamour Boys, has advised Chivaviro to reflect on the situation and not take it to heart. He emphasised the importance of seizing opportunities and performing well when given the chance. “You must just cool down, relax and reflect on everything that is happening, but also understand they want to win,” Nkatha told Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000.

“They want to see the team progressing especially now things are happening slowly , so you must not take it to heart, just be a man and understand and when you get the chance again let me go and play well.” Nkatha added Chivaviro must refrain from retaliating, saying that he must use the heavy criticism to get better. “No need to retaliate, just let it go and understand that there is criticism that can make you and there is some that can break you. But it is up to you to decide, if it should it break you.

“You need to understand within you that there is something that ‘I’m doing wrong that I need to improve’, so you must just take it in, don’t fight. Just go back home and reflect on it,” Nkatha added. @Nozulelasays