Tottenham Hotspur cannot dwell on their growing injury list and do not have time to "sit and cry" as games come thick and fast in the Premier League, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.
Spurs lost goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to a long term elbow injury, with the skipper undergoing surgery earlier this week, while midfielder Erik Lamela and defender Jan Vertonghen are sidelined with hamstring injuries.
"The problem in the competition in the high level, you don't have time to miss people," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Saturday's home match against Sheffield United.
"It's like now with Lamela or Vertonghen, how you sit in the chair and cry because you miss someone... But the competition does not allow you to cry. You have to move on quick. It's a bit cruel, but you have to move on and try to win the next game."
Pochettino also said he was glad Son Heung-min had overcome the guilt of his tackle leading to a horrific injury to Everton's Andre Gomes, who needed surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle, last weekend at Goodison Park.