FILE - Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini reacts after Inter Milan are awarded a penalty. Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

MILAN – Bologna forward Riccardo Orsolini rifled in a free-kick from the unlikeliest of angles deep into stoppage time to give his side a 1-1 draw to Fiorentina and deny Giuseppe Iachini a winning start as coach of the visiting side in Serie A on Monday. Orsolini, who had wasted a number of corners for midtable Bologna with his poor delivery throughout the match, fired his shot straight into the roof of the net from near the byline to extend Fiorentina's winless run to eight league matches.

Iachini, wearing his trademark baseball cap, replaced Vincenzo Montella who was fired following a 4-1 home defeat by AS Roma in December.

Fiorentina had taken the lead with an equally spectacular effort by Marco Benassi in the 29th minute. The Bologna defence headed clear a free kick and Benassi met the ball first time and sent a dipping volley into the far corner from the edge of the area.

The two goals were out of place in a generally scrappy and disappointing match. Fiorentina, taken over by U.S. billionaire Rocco Commisso in the summer, are 15th in the table with 18 points, only four clear of the relegation zone, while Bologna are 10th.