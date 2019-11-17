JOHANNESBURG - Nigeria's in-form forward Victor Osimhen struck twice as they came from a goal down to beat minnows Lesotho 4-2 in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group L qualifier in Maseru on Sunday.
The west Africans fell behind to an early strike from Masoabi Nkoto, but led by the break as Alex Iwobi equalised and Samuel Chukwueze put them in front.
Osimhen had looked the most dangerous player on the pitch and was rewarded with a second-half brace as Nigeria claimed a full haul of six points from their opening two qualifiers. Lesotho’s second came via a Chidozie Awaziem own goal.
Senegal's Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou struck a nine-minute hat-trick in the second half of their 4-1 Group I away victory over Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, as the 2019 runners-up also sealed maximum points from two games.
Diedhiou missed a first-half penalty as the teams went into the break goalless, with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane withdrawn at halftime by coach Aliou Cisse.