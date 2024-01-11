Palestine to play two Football for Humanity matches in Cape Town in February

Local football legend Boebie Solomons will take charge of a South African Invitational XI that wil square off against the Palestine national team in Cape Town next month. The match to be played at Athlone Stadium, will form part of the Football for Humanity event that will be hosted in the Mother City in conjunction with Sport Stepping Stones (SSS).

Solomons, who has coached a number of teams around the country, will be assisted by fellow South African greats Jomo Sono and Farouk Abrahams. “We have now reached the point where the invite for the Palestinian team has been accepted,” Solomons confirmed, adding that Fifa and Safa had given the green light. “[On Tuesday], we had a call from the President of the Palestine Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, and everything is in place for them to arrive on 8 February.”

Apart from the game against the SA Invitational team, Palestine will also go head-to-head against made up of player from the Western Cape. Safa Cape Town, in conjunction with SSS is spearheading the Humanity for Football campaign, under the banner of “Hope, Peace and Solidarity” in order to help bring an end to the conflict in Gaza through football.

SSS CEO Bobie Cassiem, along with Safa Cape Town, have set aside the dates of the 11th and 18th of February for the two games to be played at Athlone Stadium. The 11th of February is significant across South Africa as it was the date Nelson Mandela was released from prison and marked the beginning of the end of Apartheid. Palestine are due to take part in the Asia Cup, where they will go up against Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.