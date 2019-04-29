Paul Pogba celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after France won the 2018 World Cup. Photo: EPA

PARIS – The football boots with which Paul Pogba effectively won the World Cup for France last year were sold for €30 000 (about R479 000) at a Paris auction on Monday.

The Manchester United midfielder, who scored France’s third goal in the 4-2 victory over Croatia, had donated them to a French charity which helps high school students from tough areas.

Christie’s auction house had hoped that the boots would go for between €35 000 and €50 000.

Pogba, who grew up on a deprived estate in the Paris suburbs, also donated the France shirt he wore during the team’s victory over Iceland in the Euro 2016 quarter-final, in which he also scored.

It sold for €4 000 – four times the estimation.

And another shirt which he wore in a 2017 World Cup qualification game against Holland went for three times its estimate at €3 000.

The gifted midfielder’s uneven form for Manchester United has made him a target for criticism, which may explain why a shirt he wore for the club in a game against West Ham in 2017 only sold for €400. 

And a number of other shirts did not sell at all, including one he wore for the Italian club Juventus in their Champions League victory over Manchester City in 2015.

AFP