Brazilian soccer legend Pele was in Paris this week for a sponsor's event. Photo: REUTERS / Christian Hartmann

PARIS – Brazilian football legend Pele is “improving” after being hospitalised in Paris for a urinary infection, his spokesman said Thursday, although it was not clear when he would be released. The 78-year-old three-time World Cup winner was admitted for treatment on Wednesday and his entourage had expressed hope he would be out within two days.

“Everything is under control, always improving,” the spokesman confirmed in a WhatsApp message to AFP.

Pele, who won the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970, had been in Paris for a promotional appearance alongside France star Kylian Mbappe.

The declining health of the player known as 'O Rei' has been a cause for concern in recent times, and the planned meeting with Mbappe had already been postponed last November.

Previously, Pele had admitted to not being up to the task of lighting the flame at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Before that, he spent time in intensive care in Brazil in late 2014 following a kidney complaint.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)