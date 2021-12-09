Pele will be home from hospital before Christmas, says daughter

Pele was hospitalised for a scheduled procedure as part of his treatment for a colon tumor and the Brazilian soccer great will be home in time to spend Christmas with his family, his daughter Kely Nascimento said. Three-time World Cup winner Pele, who was admitted to Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein on Wednesday, underwent an operation to remove the tumor in September and spent nearly a month under care.

The hospital said at the time that the 81-year-old would need to undergo chemotherapy. "In two or three days he will be back home to enjoy Christmas," his daughter said on Instagram. "This was not a surprise. It was already scheduled and is part of the treatment." Widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years. Hip surgery left him with recurring pain and he cannot now walk unaided.