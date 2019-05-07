Percy Tau is reaping the rewards of a great season in Belgium. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan on Tuesday congratulated Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau for winning the 2018/2019 Proximus League Player of the Season award following his dazzling first season with Belgium Second Division side Union Saint Gilloise. The honour is the most prized award in the Belgium Second Division and Jordaan said he hoped this recognition would galvanise Tau to bigger things.

“Percy’s career has been growing in leaps and bounds in recent times and his two goals against Libya has set tongues wagging within the football fraternity,” said Jordaan.

“He has had an outstanding season with St Gilloise and is definitely headed for greater things. Without putting much pressure on the player, he will be one of the players to watch at the upcoming Afcon in Egypt.”

It has been a roller-coaster career for the striker who left Mamelodi Sundowns last year having won the South African Player of the Year Award before he was snapped up by Brighton and Hove Albion, the English Premiership side who in turn loaned him to the Belgium Second Division team.

“I am happy at the way Percy’s career is penning out and if he keeps his feet on the ground, will soon be one of the biggest names, not only on the continent but the world,” added Jordaan.

African News Agency (ANA)