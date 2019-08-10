Rahim Milazi was man of the match after Kaizer Chiefs' win. Photo: @KaizerChiefs via Twitter

GOLDEN ARROWS (1) (0) Nala 38’

KAIZER CHIEFS (2) (4)

Milazi 41, 52, Hoala 45’ and Bunting 65’

Kaizer Chiefs’ recorded the perfect start in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge's new term as they defeated Golden Arrows 4-1 at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi came into this encounter under a bit of strain as fellow arch-rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates exited this stadium with full points, defeating Bloemfontein Celtic and AmaZulu respectively. Add to the fact that, with the new term set to run in a full season format with 30 games apiece instead of the accustomed 15.Arthur Zwane has an opportunity of killing two birds with one stone – developing players, while competing for silverware.

Those aspirations, however, started off on a sour note, Abafana Bes’thende taking a precarious lead – that proved to be the consolation – through Ngcebo Nala’s header late in the first half. But Chiefs were quick to restore parity through a tap-in from Rahim Milazi, who benefited from a Kamohelo Hoala assist. And soon after, the scorer turned provider with a defence-splitting pass, which Hoala easily lobbed over Sizwe Mahlangu.

Chiefs went into the break in driver’s seat, but it could have been more had they been clinical upfront. But those missed opportunities were not withstanding in the second stanza as Amakhosi punished the two-time Diski Challenge champions. Against the run of play, Sabelo teed up Milazi, who easily slotted his second of the day.

However, things turned from bad to worse for the home team as Mahlangu fouled Milazi during the one-on-one duel inside the box. Referee Pheleni Ndaba pointed to the spot, with Yaseen Bunting taking the responsible to convert at Mahlangu’s bottom corner.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United ascended to the summit of the Diski Challenge table as they hammered Maritzburg United 5-1 in the curtain raiser here in Umlazi.

Having been among the four teams that took the Diski Challenge to the wire last season, SuperSport were eager to make their intentions about going all the way in the newly expanded league from outset. And they did just that when they put Maritzburg, who’ve fallen from grace, to the sword, barely two minutes into the game. Inside the box, Oswin Appolis created acres of space for himself before unleashing a grass-cutter into Wandile Dlamini’s bottom corner.

Thereon, Sithembiso Kurata duly punished Maritzburg’s sleeping defence as he raced his way into the box to calmly slot past Dlamini. The Team of Choice appeared to have the answers as Knowledge Miyeni pulled one back for the home-side from close range. But that was just about it for Siyabonga Mdluli’s troops as the team from the nation’s capital came out guns blazing. Khanyisile Mayo delivered a telling set-piece from the left wing that found Bilal Baloyi, who volleyed home his team’s third goal.

However, Kurata completed his brace with a back-heel finish from close-range. Mayo the put the icing on the cake as he converted the penalty after Baloyi was brought down inside the box. Both teams penned out in the tortoise pace in the second half. But Matsantsa A Pitori had done enough to return with full points to Pretoria, joining rivals Sundowns who defeated defending champions Celtic 3-0 on Friday afternoon.





IOL Sport