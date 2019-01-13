Former Bafana Bafana player Phil Masinga passed away. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Phil Masinga has passed away. The Bafana Bafana accounted tweeted the news a short while ago.

According to reports Masinga was hospitalised in December.

He will fondly be remembered his goal-scoring prowess for club and country.

Masinga was also part of South Africa's golden generation of footballers who plied their trade overseas for many years.

His football career started in the youth ranks for Kaizer Chiefs then he left to Jomo Cosmos and not long after he joined Mamelodi Sundowns before making the big move to England.

Leeds would be his destination and he would spend two seasons at the club with his teammate Lucas Radebe.

He scored a handful of goals for the side during his stay before heading to play in Switzerland and Italy.

Masinga had a short stint in Abu Dhabi before calling time on his career.

He will be etched in South Africa soccer history for his goal against Congo that took Bafana to the 1998 World Cup. A firm favourite amongst fans who are paying tribute to Masinga on social media.

SAFA President Danny Jordaan said on Twitter that it was a sad day for South African football as Masinga was a 'servant of the game on and off the field'.





IOL Sport

