Pitso Mosimane appointed coach of Saudi Pro League club Abha

Former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane on Friday was appointed as coach of Abha Club in the Saudi Pro League. Led by the former Bafana Bafana mentor Mosimane, the technical team will consist of Maahier Davids, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and goalkeeper coach Hamad Alyami for the rest of the 2023/2024 season.

Mosimane and his team, however, will have their work cut out for them at the helm of Abha. The club is currently in 17th position, in the 18 team league after 19 matches. With just four wins and two draws, Abha has 14 points and the worst goal difference of minus 30 in the league. Only Al-Hazm is below Abha, with 13 points. Al-Tai is one spot ahead of Abha in 16th position with 17 points. The bottom three teams will be relegated at the end of the season. It means Mosimane has just 15 matches left to ensure his new club avoid the chop.

‘Toughest challenge yet’ Mosimane said: “I am happy to be returning to Saudi Arabia with an exciting challenge awaiting. Abha Club has had a quick rise to the Saudi Pro League, considering they were playing in the third Division just four seasons ago. “Now the club faces its toughest challenge yet, I am honoured that the board has entrusted me with the tasking of keeping the team in the Pro League.”