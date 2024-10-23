Pitso Mosimane denies turning down Nigeria job: ‘It was never on the table’

Newly appointed Esteghlal FC head coach Pitso Mosimane has denied assertions that he turned down the chance to coach the Nigeria national team. After Jose Peseiro stepped down as head coach of the Super Eagles following the team's journey to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire earlier this year, Mosimane was said to be one of the top candidates to lead the three-time Afcon champions.

However, the move did not happen, and Mosimane was finally confirmed as the new head coach of the Iranian club Esteghlal last week. Speculation also became rife that Mosimane had turned the chance to coach the West African Powerhouse. Former player Augustine Eguavoen, is currently serving as the caretaker coach while Nigeria continue to search for a suitable replacement for Peseiro.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on 947 on Monday, Mosimane dismissed reports that he turned down the job offer, adding that he was never approached by the Nigerian national team. “I have to be honest I never said no the Super Eagles and nobody can easily say no the Super Eagles, that situation was there not there. “It has to be on the table, sometimes when it’s not on the table you need not get excited and get the proper contact right and everything must be done right,” Mosimane said.

Mosimane added that he would have loved to coach the Nigerian national team. “But who would turn down the chance to coach the Super Eagles, it would have been a good one for me to be honest because I really wanted to do national team. “Who would not want to coach that front three playing in Napoli, playing Milan, I mean you can’t turn that down. But it was never really on the table from the office“