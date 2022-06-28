Pitso Mosimane is ‘happy to take a break from football’ to focus on schools development

Durban - Pitso Mosimane has opened up on his future, saying that he will take a break from football. The 57-year-old is currently without a job after having parted ways with Al Ahly earlier this month.

During his time with the Egyptian giants, Mosimane won five trophies including two CAF Champions League titles. However, his failure to bring home the Egyptian Premier League ultimately led to him being criticized by Al Ahly legends and Egyptian football pundits. “I’m happy to take a break. I’m happy to wake up at 11am and I’m happy that I’m not accountable to anybody at this point in time. I’ll get back to coaching when I feel like I want to go back,” Mosimane said while speaking on Kaya959. The former Sundowns and Bafana Bafana tactician emphasized that taking a break can sometimes be therapeutic, emphasizing that modern day coaching greats have also done it.

“Sometimes you have to take a step back. Big coaches like Pep Guardiola have done that. Carlo Ancelotti has done that. Zinedine Zidane has done that. He won three Champions League titles but he’s not coaching now,” said Mosimane. It remains to be seen what Mosimane will do next but he has been linked with potential moves to clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Among the clubs that Mosimane has been linked to includes Qatari football giants Al-Rayyan which is also the club where Colombian football star James Rodriguez currently plays. “Jingles” also opened up on his exit from Al Ahly, reiterating that it was he that left the club by resigning rather than him being sacked.

“It was a difficult decision to make. I left voluntarily. It was a shock to everyone at the club but I just felt it was the time to leave. I renewed my contract last year and I thought I would stay longer but every good thing comes to an end,” he said. Mosimane added that he will be focusing on the development of Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools. Moira Tlhagale who is Mosimane’s wife and agent announced last month that the initiative will focus on improving grassroots football development in South Africa which has been heavily criticized amidst the men’s national team underperforming. “The Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) are part of Coach Pitso’s legacy of not only creating the player of tomorrow but also ensuring that he contributes towards football in South Africa for it to go back to the level of excellence that we know it to be, and most importantly reaching new heights,” said Tlhagale.

