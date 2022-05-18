Pitso Mosimane launches soccer school in a bid to unearth local talent

Durban - Marketing and Management agency, MT Sports have announced the launch of the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) which is set to take place this year. Moira Tlhagale, who is the wife and agent of Pitso but also the director of the agency, revealed that the launch of this project is aimed at developing the country's rough diamonds into the most efficient and high quality players of the next generation.

Mosimane is arguably the most successful coach in South African history and further cemented that legacy with his current side Al Ahly when he guided his troops to yet another CAF Champions League Final. 'Jingles' as he is known to South African football fans has forged a legacy in the local game winning numerous titles with both Supersport United and Mamelodi Sundowns. ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly stay on track for third straight CAF Champions League title

However he has opted to extend his hand to grassroots level where he is expected to make a telling contribution to the future of the local game. “The Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) are part of Coach Pitso’s legacy of not only creating the player of tomorrow but also ensuring that he contributes towards football in South Africa for it to go back to the level of excellence that we know it to be, and most importantly reaching new heights,” Tlhagale said in a statement. We are proud to announce that the PITSO MOSIMANE SOCCER SCHOOLS is launching this year and we have exciting partnerships at hand!🤝🏾

Join us in #CreatingThePlayerofTomorrow ⚽️



For now, follow @PMosimaneSS for updates! #PMSS #ChangingTheGame #TheCreation pic.twitter.com/cxTyJUGhPZ — MTSports (@MTSports10) May 18, 2022 “Throughout his career as a player and coach, Coach Pitso has been a perpetual student of the game, ensuring that he continuously amasses football knowledge.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Lions of Judah’ Percy Tau roars for Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly in ES Setif demolition The PMSS has an outlined strategy to advance the development phase of 'the player of the future' as they place huge focus on the academic,social and technical aspects of systematic grooming of players. "Key elements that form part of the PMSS programme is to ensure the employment of the right calibre of coaches; adherence to a specified development plan and ensuring the environment that the players are in is safe and encouraged to thrive," added Keletso Totlhanyo, General Manager of MT Sports.

