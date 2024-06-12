Pitso Mosimane: Stellenbosch’ Iqraam Rayners almost joined me in Saudi Arabia

Mosimane, who was most recently in the books of Abha Football Club but left the side after failing to help the them avoid relegation, said Stellenbosch had agreed to sell the player, but the deal collapsed at the last minute.

“Rayners nearly got to play in Saudi Arabia this year. The deal did not go through at the end. The deal was almost done, but the deal collapsed in the last hour, not day, but hour,” Mosimane said on Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube on Metro FM.

Mosimane suggested that the deal did not go through because the Cape Winelands outfit could not find a suitable replacement for the forward.