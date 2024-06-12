Pitso Mosimane: Stellenbosch’ Iqraam Rayners almost joined me in Saudi Arabia

By Mthobisi Nozulela
Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners almost joined him in the Saudi Pro League.
Mosimane, who was most recently in the books of Abha Football Club but left the side after failing to help the them avoid relegation, said Stellenbosch had agreed to sell the player, but the deal collapsed at the last minute.
“Rayners nearly got to play in Saudi Arabia this year. The deal did not go through at the end. The deal was almost done, but the deal collapsed in the last hour, not day, but hour,” Mosimane said on Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube on Metro FM.
Mosimane suggested that the deal did not go through because the Cape Winelands outfit could not find a suitable replacement for the forward.
“I think, and fair enough, we need to be honest and fair on Stellenbosch. I think they felt that they didn’t have enough time to replace him because the transfer was closing.
“It’s not a question of whether we want to release him or not, we want to help the boy, but we also never have anybody else to replace him with,“ Mosimane added.
Rayners arguably had his best season in the recently completed DStv Premiership campaign, with the striker scoring a total of 15 goals, and in the process helping his side finish third in the league.
The 28-year-old has also become a permanent feature in the South African national team, featuring in the last two World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.
