Pitso Mosimane tipped for coaching return with Wydad and Iraq

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane appears to be nearing a return to management. This comes after MT Sports Marketing and Management took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted a picture of Mosimane and the technical team that he worked with at Al Ahly, captioning it with the words “something is loading”.

Mosimane has been linked with numerous teams in the Middle East and Gulf area in recent times after leaving Al Ahly following their loss against Wydad Casablanca in the final of the CAF Champions League earlier this year. In recent days, he has been linked with the Iraqi national team and reigning CAF Champions League winners Wydad. Something is loading… pic.twitter.com/FXGaLOUN7J — MTSports (@MTSports10) July 27, 2022 Mosimane has been linked with the Wydad post amidst talk that Walid Regragui will soon leave his post.

Regragui has suggested that he has already peaked with Wydad and feels that fresh energy may now be needed at the club. “I can’t do better with the team going forward,” he said. “The players, the management and the fans have put in great confidence and have given me the opportunity to win significant titles. I owe it to all them for the great support I have received during my stay here.”

“I signed for a year with Wydad. This club took me to the top of Africa and Morocco. My season with the Wydad is over. I will see with the federation, but the president already knows what I will do.” The 70th ranked FIFA nation Iraq are aiming to rebuild after having failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year. Iraq who won the 2007 Asian Cup have also been underwhelming in recent editions of the Asian Cup. They were most recently managed by Dutch tactician Dick Advocaat and Željko Petrović. Other names who have been linked with the Iraqi post include Antonio Conceicao and Bernard Casoni. A journeyman coach, Conceicao has coached a number of clubs over the years but most recently ended a three year spell in charge of Cameroon earlier in the year.

