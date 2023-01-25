Pitso Mosimane's Al-Ahli Saudi surges to the top of the log

Johannesburg - Pitso Mosimane is making a name for himself in Saudi Arabia after guiding Al-Ahli Saudi to the top of the Saudi First Division League. Mosimane and his charges have placed themselves among six teams vying for automatic promotion as they claimed an impressive 3-0 victory at home on Tuesday evening.

Since joining Al-Ahli Saudi in September 2022, Mosimane has been on a remarkable unbeaten run. His team has won seven and drawn five of the 12 matches he’s been in charge, contributing 25 to the 34 points total it currently has.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Al-Ahli Saudi since Mosimane's arrival. The team were struggling in the bottom half of the table when he took over, but he has been able to turn things around and get them playing attractive, attacking football.

Mosimane has been able to get the best out of his players and has been able to get them to play to their strengths. His philosophy of attacking football has been well-received by the Al-Ahli Saudi faithful, who have been delighted by the team's performances. It remains to be seen whether Al-Ahli Saudi can maintain their form and finish the season top of the table. However, with Mosimane at the helm, it is certainly a possibility. He has already made a name for himself in Saudi Arabia, and he is continuing to prove why he is one of the best managers in the world.

