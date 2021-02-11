Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly shock Palmeiras to take third at Club World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar - African champions Al Ahly shocked Brazilian giants Palmeiras to win the third-place play-off of the Club World Cup in a penalty shoot-out Thursday. After a goalless 90 minutes, the game went straight to penalties and Al Ahly captain Mohamed El-Shenawy saved the final spot-kick attempt from ex-Juventus midfielder Felipe Melo to seal a 3-2 shootout victory. احتفال لاعبينا داخل غرفة الملابس 🔥![CDATA[]]>🔴 @FIFAWorldCup @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/qJksiBP6k7 — ‏النادي الأهلي 🏡 (@AlAhly) February 11, 2021 European champions Bayern Munich take on Mexico's Tigres in the final at Al Rayyan, near Doha, later Thursday. Egyptian side Al Ahly lost 2-0 to Bayern in Monday's semi-final, thanks to two Robert Lewandowski goals, while Palmeiras lost their semi-final 1-0 to Tigres. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller will miss Thursday's Club World Cup final in Qatar after testing positive for Covid-19, FIFA said just hours before kick-off.

Mueller has been isolated from the rest of the Bayern team, FIFA said in a statement, and will miss the final against Mexican club Tigres in Al Rayyan, near Doha.

"Following his return to Munich, he will immediately go into quarantine," said Bayern in a statement.

"FC Bayern has agreed this with the relevant authorities."

The rest of the Bayern squad were tested again on Thursday and there were no further positive tests, the European champions said.

Mueller is the third Bayern player to contract the coronavirus in recent weeks, after positive tests for Javi Martinez and Leon Goretzka meant they were unable to travel with the rest of the squad to Qatar.

His absence is the latest blow to Bayern after Jerome Boateng flew back to Germany on Wednesday for personal reasons following reports that his former girlfriend had died.

Mueller, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, has started all 20 Bundesliga games so far this season.

AFP